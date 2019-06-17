Preston Police are looking for Ronnie Kirkham in connection with burglary and theft from a vehicle

Have your say

Ronnie Kirkham is wanted by Preston Police in connection with burglary and theft from a vehicle.

In a Facebook post, Preston Police said they wanted to help their colleagues from Blackburn locate the 43 year old.

Ronnie Kirkham

They said that they believe "he's currently in the Blackburn area, but he does have links to Preston."

"Kirkham is currently wanted in connection with offences including burglary and theft from vehicle."

"He's also wanted on recall to prison."

Kirkham is 5'9" and of medium build. He has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands.

Officers say they are "actively targeting him but if you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call 101 or 999 if you have him in sight."