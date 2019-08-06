Preston police are hunting this man after a racist attack in Broadgate

This man is being hunted by Preston police in connection with a racist incident in Broadgate.

The attack took place at around 1pm on Thursday, May 16, but police have only now issued an appeal for information.

The man police want to speak to in connection with the racist abuse.

Officers say a woman on Wolseley Road in Preston had an argument with a man who racially abused her and threatened to damage her car.

Police are investigating claims that the man spat on her car and punched one of the windows, but said that no damage was caused.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We appreciate the time that has passed since the incident but we only issue CCTV appeals when all other enquiries have been exhausted.

"Following extensive enquiries, we want to speak to the person in the picture in connection with our investigation".

You can contact police with this case by emailing 209@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 and quote crime number 04/93522/19.