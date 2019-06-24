Preston police are chasing convicted burglar Leroy Allen

Have your say

Convicted burglar, Leroy Allen, is being pursued by Preston police.

In a Facebook post, officers asked the public: "Have you seen Leroy Allen, 32?"



Allen is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license.

He was jailed in February 2018 for burglary and theft from vehicles.

Allen, of no fixed address, is 5'6" and has cropped black hair and brown eyes.

He has links to Ribbleton, St Matthews, Callon, Fishwick, Grange, and the city centre areas of Preston.

Preston police said: "anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts should call 101 or 01772 209729."