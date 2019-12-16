Preston Police appeal for information about man they want to talk to in connection with 'several offences'

Preston police say they want to speak to a 39-year-old Ingol man in connection with offences including stalking and assault.

The force says it urgently wants to speak to Stuart Campbell, aged 39.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Police need to speak to him urgently in connection with several offences, including assault, stalking and malicious communications. Campbell is originally from Ingol but also has connections to Avenham and Frenchwood.

"Campbell is described as a white male, 6FT tall, slim build, with dark brown hair. He also has tattoos of a bulldog on his right arm and scarring to his face and right hand.

"If you have any information about Campbell’s whereabouts, please call our control room on 101, quoting log 3 of 10/12/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

In an emergency, or to report a crime in progress, call 999.