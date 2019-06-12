Preston Police appeal after an "elderly and vulnerable" Ingol resident is burgled

Officers want information to help trace a man after an elderly and vulnerable Ingol resident has their home burgled.
In an appeal across social media, police asked the public for help identifying a man.
"We are looking to speak to the man pictured," they said, "as part of our investigation into a report that an elderly and vulnerable resident" was burgled.
The incident happened on Ashbourne Crescent in Ingol between 8:30pm and 10:30pm on Saturday, May 11.
"We believe he may have information that could assist with our inquiries," they continued.
Anyone with information can contact PC Cahill by emailing 6905@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, people can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting Investigation 04/91907/19.
Please do not name the individual in the comments.