Preston Police appeal after an "elderly and vulnerable" Ingol resident is burgled

Have your say

Officers want information to help trace a man after an elderly and vulnerable Ingol resident has their home burgled.



In an appeal across social media, police asked the public for help identifying a man.

The man police want to speak to in connection with a burglary in May.

"We are looking to speak to the man pictured," they said, "as part of our investigation into a report that an elderly and vulnerable resident" was burgled.

READ MORE >>> "Please don't forget about my son", pleads desperate mum of Preston man who disappeared 8 months ago

The incident happened on Ashbourne Crescent in Ingol between 8:30pm and 10:30pm on Saturday, May 11.

"We believe he may have information that could assist with our inquiries," they continued.

Ashbourne Crescent

Anyone with information can contact PC Cahill by emailing 6905@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, people can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting Investigation 04/91907/19.

Please do not name the individual in the comments.



