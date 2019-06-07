Preston paedophile who fled to the US is jailed for five years

A former football official who tried to encourage a 12 year old boy to commit a sexual act upon him in a caravan is starting a five year term behind bars.

David Aspden, a former official at Springfields FC junior football team, admitted inciting a 12 year old boy to engage in sexual activity.

David Aspden

The 33-year-old, of Goldburn Close, Preston, was jailed at Burnley Crown Court for five years.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Aspden was arrested in December 2017 after a complaint was made to police - the boy having refused Aspden's sexual requests.

READ MORE: Disgraced Preston junior football coach Dave Aspden - who is on the run in the USA - admits sex offence against boy by video link

After he was arrested and charged, Aspden went on the run to the United States of America in December 2018 and failed to return to the UK for his court hearings.

Unusually, he admitted his guilt via a video link to Preston Crown Court and returned to England for sentencing.

Today Det Con Marek Misiuna, of Lancashire Police, said: “David Aspden is a dangerous and predatory offender who targeted and groomed his victim in an attempt to incite sexual activity.

“Thankfully the victim recognised Aspden’s actions were serious offences and reported the incidents to his family then police. We must praise his bravery in coming forward and reporting what took place.

“Aspden will now face a number of years in prison and we welcome today’s sentencing.”