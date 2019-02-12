Preston paedophile pilot Croft Brown, 71, admits possessing indecent images of children

A convicted paedophile who cheated death when his glider crashed into a 3,000ft mountain has been caught with perverted images of children for a second time.

Wheelchair bound Croft Brown, of Lindale Avenue, Grimsargh, near Preston, was given a 12 month jail term, suspended for two years, by Judge Beverley Lunt during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

Croft Brown

Brown, 71, had a stash of thousands of images and admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornographic images, and breaching a previous Sexual Offence Prevention order (SOPO).

The dad-of-two was must take part in a rehabilitation activity and an accredited sex offender treatment programme, and must sign the Sex Offender's Register for 10 years.

He was also given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO)

Brown hit the headlines in 2010 when his aircraft careered into Gael Charn, near Kincraig, in the Scottish Cairngorms during a solo flight.

The retired electrical engineer was left with two broken ankles and two fractured vertebrae in his spine, spent two months in hospital, and now uses a wheelchair.

Brown was rescued by the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team who found him 2,000ft up the mountain and cut him free, before he was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Just two years after the crash he pleaded guilty to 30 criminal offences related to possessing hundreds of indecent photos and a number of videos of youngsters, and was jailed for two years.



On that occasion he also admitted distributing illegal videos and images on a file sharing network from his home.

There were more than 200 videos and more than 5,000 images, ranging from level one to level five - the most serious category.

A spokesman for the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, which aims to prevent the sexual abuse of children across the UK, said: “If you are concerned about what you are looking at online, or the online behaviour of someone you know, you can call the confidential and anonymous ‘Stop It Now’ helpline on 0808 1000 900 for advice, support and help to stop."