Preston paedophile Karl Roberts admits sending indecent images in 'Skype' chats with others

A Preston man who downloaded horrific images of children being abused had also sent them on to other paedophiles, a court has been told.

Karl Ramon Roberts, of Harrington Street, Preston, was caught out by investigators after police received intelligence.

Crown Court

The 34-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to making a string of indecent images of children when he appeared before Preston’s Sessions House Court.

The offences are said to have taken place during a period between September 2015 and January 2016.

During the probe, police found Roberts had downloaded several images onto his mobile phone.

The case comes after Lancashire Police revealed an increase in people viewing child abuse images online.



Roberts was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and has now pleaded guilty to making two pictures deemed category A, which is the most serious in law, with a further five images deemed category B and three pictures at category C.

Officers found Roberts had used the Skype messenger network to send on some images during online chats with other people.

He admits distributing indecent images of children in relation to this.

Roberts has also admitted further charges of making and distributing images after further downloads of similar images were also traced to his IP address - a unique number assigned to all devices, such as a computer, tablet, or phone, when they connect to the internet.

Judge Graham Knowles QC adjourned the case for reports and is expected to sentence him on November 30.