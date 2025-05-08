Breaking
Preston North End footballer Jordan Storey found not guilty of punching fan in Popworld
Preston North End’s Jordan Storey has been found not guilty of punching a fan in a city nightclub.
The 27-year-old footballer was found not guilty on both counts of assault causing ABH and affray at the conclusion of his three-day trial at Preston Crown Court this morning.
The jury was unanimous in its verdict after 2.5 hours of deliberations.
Storey was accused of punching Tomas Watmough in a confrontation in Preston’s Popworld nightclub in January 2024.
You can read more on the incident, the accusations against Storey and his Preston Crown Court trial here.
More to follow...