Preston North End footballer Jordan Storey found not guilty of punching fan in Popworld

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 8th May 2025, 13:05 BST
CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
Preston North End’s Jordan Storey has been found not guilty of punching a fan in a city nightclub.

The 27-year-old footballer was found not guilty on both counts of assault causing ABH and affray at the conclusion of his three-day trial at Preston Crown Court this morning.

The jury was unanimous in its verdict after 2.5 hours of deliberations.

Storey was accused of punching Tomas Watmough in a confrontation in Preston’s Popworld nightclub in January 2024.

You can read more on the incident, the accusations against Storey and his Preston Crown Court trial here.

More to follow...

