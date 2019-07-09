Preston North End fans 'spoken to' following police investigation into violent clashes with Blackburn Rovers fans at Ewood Park

A number of PNE fans have been identified by police after violent clashes with Blackburn Rovers fans in March.



Last week, Lancashire Police released CCTV images of three men suspected of being involved in post-match clashes with Rovers fans in Blackburn town centre after the EFL Championship match on March 9.

The men were wanted by police after fighting broke out between Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End fans at an EFL Championship game at Ewood Park on March 9

The fighting broke out in the Northgate area and police were forced to disperse a group of North End fans and escort them to the railway station.



During the brawl, a Rovers fan was punched in the face and had to be taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital to be treated for a head injury.



Police said they had identified seven men who were later "spoken to" by police in connection with the disorder.

READ MORE: Police release images of alleged Preston North End hooligans after violent clashes with Blackburn fans at Ewood Park

But further enquiries over the past four months led police to identify a further three men, who are believed to have been involved in the fracas.

Yesterday (July 8), Lancashire Police confirmed they had identified the men following a successful public appeal.

A police spokesman said: "Following our earlier appeal for information following disorder after a Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End match in March, three men have been identified and will be spoken with in due course.

"Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal."