Preston North End fans charged with attacking police officers and possession of class A drugs during Gentry Day at West Brom

Three Preston North End fans have been charged after police officers were attacked during the Gentry Day match at West Bromwich Albion.



West Midlands Police confirmed it had charged the men after they were arrested in connection with disorder during North End's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, April 13.

West Midlands Police have now charged three Preston North End fans for allegedly attacking stewards and a police officer, as well as being in possession of Class A drugs.

A number of stewards and police officers were assaulted just before half-time after disorder broke out among a number of visiting fans.

Paul Watkinson, 48, of Garstang Road, Preston, has been charged with assault and assaulting a PC.

Daniel Cavis, 23, of Balcarres Road, Preston, has been charged with a public order offence and possession of a Class A drug.

John Taylor, 32, of Butler Meadow, Preston, has been charged with a public order offence.

All three men have been bailed to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on 16 May.

The disorder broke out after police entered the away supporters' stand after a disabled boy was allegedly pushed down some steps.

A man was escorted out of the ground by officers in relation to the incident and later arrested.

But police have not confirmed at this stage whether any charges have been made in relation to the incident.

North End football officer PC Paul Elliott condemned the 'absolutely deplorable' behaviour and vowed to speak to the club about it this week.

He said: "It was really disturbing and not only really upset the young boy in question but also his dad and the officers who dealt with him.

"As a result a male was arrested and whilst being escorted out, three more PNEFC fans were arrested who for some reason attacked the stewards and the police.

"Absolutely deplorable behaviour from a minority of fans who piggyback Gentry Day and use it as an excuse to engage in drunken, anti-social behaviour."

More than 2,500 North End supporters attended the Gentry Day match on Saturday, April 13.

West Brom scored three goals in the first 14-and-a-half minutes, eventually winning the match 4 - 1.