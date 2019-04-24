Preston North End donate signed shirt to Fulwood primary school as fundraising gets underway to fix vandalised roof

Have your say

Children at a primary school in Fulwood are excited to be the recipients of a signed Preston North End shirt.

The football club has donated a signed replica shirt to Kennington Primary School to help raise funds towards repairing a roof damaged by lead thieves.

A spokesman for North End's Community and Education Trust tweeted: "We are shocked and angered by the recent events at P.N.E's partner school Kennington Primary.

"We hope you can make use of this signed shirt to raise the money to fund the damage. We’ll be dropping it off tomorrow!"

The school is partnered with the Championship side through the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Available to every primary school in England and Wales, the programme inspires girls and boys aged 5-11 in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

Staff and stars from the football club work with Kennington's teachers to deliver fun, educational sessions in a range of subjects and provide free kit and equipment.

The school is also raising funds through Just Giving to help cover the £4,000 repair bill.

If you would like to help Kennington Primary School, you can donate here.