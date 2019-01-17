Preston New Year's Day fight: Woman charged after trying to stop police arresting her girlfriend

A woman protesting at the arrest of her girlfriend in a New Year's Day fracas ended up being arrested herself, a court has heard.

Angry Sophie Hughes, 25, of Marsh Lane, Preston, was drinking from a bottle of Captain Morgan's Rum as officers arrived to reports of a fight between her partner and another woman at 10.30am on Fishergate, Preston.

Magistrates' Court

Prosecuting, Adrian Hollamby, said: "Officers were called to an incident where there were four women present. All were under the influence of alcohol.

"This defendant was seen to be drinking from a bottle of rum. What caused the problem is this defendant's partner being arrested.

"She shouted: "You can't arrest her."

"The officer's taken hold of her to move her away and stop her interfering with the arrest. She became aggressive shouting: "F***ing get off me" and actively trying to resist officers. "She also said: "I'll f***ing spit in your face.

"She was drunk and clearly made the officers' jobs more difficult in the circumstances."

Hughes, who has six previous convictions, admits being drunk and disorderly and obstructing a PC.

Defending, Duncan Nightingale said: " All the defendant can do in a case like this is apologise to the court and to all those that dealt with her on that particular evening.

"This took place in the early hours of New Year's Day, when she would agree she was still very intoxicated from the night before.

"There had been an altercation between the defendant's partner and another girl and it was the defendant's partner's case that she was the one who had been assaulted - but the other person in that fight looked to have come off worst and when police arrived they were intent on arresting the defendant's partner - the police had got it the wrong way round.

"That caused her in her intoxicated state to be upset."

The bench imposed a £160 fine, £30 surcharge and £40 costs.

The chairman said: "This behaviour has to stop and we have to try and help you stop."

