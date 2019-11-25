Preston murder trial: case of man accused of killing Steven May is delayed until 2020

The trial of a 44 year-old man accused of murdering a Preston man has been adjourned until next year.

Darren Taylor, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday, May 25 and charged with the murder of 50-year-old Steven May.

A police officer stands outside property where Mr May was found

Mr May was found at a home in Raven Street, Deepdale on Monday, May 20.

Lancashire Police said a post mortem examination revealed a number of injuries to Mr May’s body including multiple fractures.

It is believed he died as a result of these injuries.

Taylor is facing a trial, which was due to take place this week, but the case has been adjourned.

It will now take place at Preston Crown Court on January 29.

It is understood Mr May, described by neighbours as ‘vulnerable’ had lived with his mother until she passed away last year.

