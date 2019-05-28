Preston murder suspect, 44, to appear in court charged with murder of Steven May

Have your say

A man from Preston has been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man in Deepdale.



Darren Taylor, 44, of no fixed address has been charged with the murder of Steven May, 50, at a home in Deepdale on Monday, May 20.

Police at the scene of the murder in Raven Street, Deepdale on Sunday, May 27.

Taylor made his first appearance at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, May 28), following his arrest on Saturday (May 25).

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Taylor will next appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, May 30.

He has been remanded in custody.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.45am on Monday, May 20 after Mr May had been found deceased inside a property on Raven Street in Deepdale.

"A subsequent post mortem examination has revealed a number of injuries to his body including multiple fractures.

"It is believed he died as a result of these."

If you have any information that could help the police investigation, please call 101, quoting incident reference 1596 of May 23.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.