Preston mum's fraud fears after £1,200 order for sensory equipment for Down Syndrome twins 'vanishes'

A mum of two disabled boys says she feels ‘physically sick’ after money raised for the youngsters vanished online.

Emma Lowe fears she has lost out on more than £1,200 worth of specialist equipment for Arthur and Alfie, who have Down Syndrome.

The money was raised for Emma and her family at a family fun day - organised by a local businessman.

It was intended to buy sensory equipment for five-year-olds, who have Down Syndrome.

Dozens of people turned up at the event at the Hand and Dagger pub in Salwick and contributed to the fund.

Pete Marquis, who runs a self-titled contracting business, heard Arthur and Alfie Lowe needed sensory equipment.

Emma, 36, said: “I can’t believe how much was raised. When I found it, I cried. It is such a nice thing for Pete to do. It was his birthday and instead of presents, he asked people to donate and organised a family barbecue event.

“There was a huge skip, where people donated money and there was also dodgems, which the children and adults all loved.

“Pete did something similar last year, helping us to buy specialist buggies for them.”

With the money raised, Emma ordered the equipment online in July.

She says the money has been taken from her bank account but she has received no equipment and has not been able to get in touch with the company, leaving her fearing that she has lost the money.

Emma, who lives in Salwick, said: “I know I’m not going to get it back. What upsets me is I have a sensory room for the boys and it’s empty. I feel physically sick.”

The items Emma ordered included sensory bubble tube equipment, essential for the boys’ development.

Emma, who is in the process of making an official complaint to Trading Standards, said: “I wish I had paid by Paypal. I did it by debit card.”

She said her bank is looking into the situation and has asked her to email their fraud department with proof of purchase.

She purchased the equipment online from Cheap Disability Aids - also known as Sensory Education Ltd - in July.

Since then she has made attempts to contact the company by email and telephone, all to no avail.

The Lancashire Post was also unable to make contact with Sensory Education Ltd, which is listed on Companies House as having been dissolved in May 2018.

The disability aids firm has reportedly faced other complaints from angry customers in the same position as Emma. They said they could not make contact with the company and were advised to complain to Trading Standards.

My boys are a blessing

Emma has been keen to tackle the negativity which surrounds Down Syndrome, and says that she believes her five-year-old twins Arthur and Alfie are a real blessing.

Emma, who also has Thomas 19, Harry, 13, Ben, 12 and Elsie, three, says there was a one in a million chance of both twins being born with Down Syndrome - and she knows her boys are special.

As well as having Down Syndrome, Alfie has been diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal and is not walking. Arthur has taken his first steps.

Arthur and Alfie were born by Caesarean Section at 36 weeks weighing 6lbs and 6lb 12oz and it was only the following day after tests had been carried out that Emma realised they had Down Syndrome as she says you could not tell from their facial features.

Although Arthur and Alfie’s development is slower, Emma is determined her boys will have the best future possible,

Emma says: “People with Down Syndrome can live full and normal lives and there are many who have gone on to forge careers in acting, horse-riding and music.”