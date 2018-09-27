Preston meat factory 'refused entry' to food safety inspector

A Preston-based halal meat and poultry producer has admitted food safety flouts.

Food Standards Agency chiefs launched a prosecution against Punjab Meat Traders Ltd after an inspector was denied access to the site at Unit 8, Roman Way Industrial Estate, Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston.

The firm, which used to be known as Eastern Delight Foods Ltd, and also has a site in Oldham, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a remedial action notice which had been served in October 2017.

It related to ensuring that the temperature of the meat during cutting, boning, trimming, slicing dicing, wrapping and packing activities was maintained at four degrees Celsius or below.

The company also admits that on January 30 this year it intentionally obstructed a person acting in the execution of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

The summons was served after a veterinary auditor, Ramom Alvarez-Rivera, was refused entry into the premises as he attempted to conduct a partial audit of the company’s food safety management system.

White meat is supposed to be chilled at no more than four degrees under food safety legislation, because warm and wet conditions of carcasses can provide ideal conditions for growth of food poisoning organisms.

The company’s director, Shazad Ahmad, 42, from Fulwood, attended the hearing.

Sentencign will take place at Lancaster Magostartes' Cpourt on November 5.