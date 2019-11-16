Preston manhunt after man attacked by gang wielding 'weapon' that left him with cuts to his arm, back and head

A manhunt was launched after a man was slashed by a gang in Bamber Bridge.

He was attacked in Cottage Lane at around 1.30pm today, with nearby Charnley Court cordoned off for nearly three hours so forensics experts could search for evidence.

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment for cuts to an arm, and his back and head, police said. His condition was "not believed to be life-threatening".

Three vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation, a statement by Lancashire Police said, while no arrests have been made.

The force added: "Our enquiries are ongoing but we are treating this as an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the general public."

Witnesses and those with any information that could prove helpful have been asked to call police on 101, quoting log reference number 695 of November 16.