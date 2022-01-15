Preston man with links to Bamber Bridge wanted after allegations of assault and threats to kill

Darryl Cooke is wanted in relation to the offences which were reported on Saturday, December 11.

Police say he has links to Bamber Bridge and describe Darryl as 5ft 7ins, slim, with short light brown hair and hazel eyes.

A police spokesman said: "The public are advised not to approach Cooke but to report any information on his whereabouts to police."

Police say Darryl Cooke, 31, is wanted in relation to allegations of assault and threats to kill. Pic: Lancashire Police

You can email police at [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting log 1112 of December 11, 2021.

For immediate sightings call 999.