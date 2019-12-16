Preston man who went on the run while on bail for burglary charge still evading police

Have your say

Police are continuing to appeal for information about a man who is evading capture after being arrested and charged for burglary in Preston.

Stephen Bosanko, 39, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court in June 2018 for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was released on licence in July but was later arrested and charged with a burglary in Preston on November 13.

Bosanko was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on the same day and bailed.

Following the charge for burglary he breached his licence terms and is now wanted on prison recall.

PC Paul Moseley, from Preston Police, said: “Bosanko remains wanted and we are appealing to anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

Stephen Bosanko has links to the Fulwood, Ribbleton and Plungington areas of Preston, as well as Blackpool, Chorley, Walton-le-Dale and Leyland. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact police immediately.”

READ MORE >> Double killer back behind bars after crash

The 39-year-old is described as white, around 6ft, of stocky build with short, receding, dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Bosanko has links across Preston as well as Blackpool and Walton-le-Dale.

Officers believe he could be in Chorley or Leyland, where he also has links.

Anyone with information can call us on 101 or email 2314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk