Preston man who was Pava sprayed in dog dispute gets community order

A dad whose violent threats to fight with police officers ended in him being Pava sprayed has been given a conditional discharge by a judge.

Matthew Powis, 30, of East View, Deepdale, Preston, was reportedly “foaming at the mouth” during the incident on West Park Avenue, Larches, on January 25.

Crown Court

He had to be subdued by alarmed officers, a previous hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

READ MORE: Preston man Matthew Powis was Pava sprayed by police after turning aggressive while looking for his lost dog



Police had attended reports of a domestic argument between a man and woman in West Park Avenue, in which a child was present.

Powis’s defence was that the couple were not arguing, but looking for their dog, which had got loose.

Officers saw Powis, a woman and a young girl upset at the side of the road.

When a police officer approached them, Powis became aggressive and said: “I am going to fight you.”

He was described as frothing at the mouth, with a red face and clenched fists.

When the officer called for backup, Powis asked: “Why are you asking for more people. I’ll fight all of you. I don’t give a f***.

Powis, who pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour, had his sentencing was committed to Preston Crown Court because he was in breach of a suspended sentence.

He got a 12 month conditional discharge but was ordered to pay a £100 fine and £20 surcharge.