Preston man who sexually assaulted a woman ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ register

A man who sexually assaulted a woman has avoided a jail term.

Pawel Potakowski, 26, of Adelphi Court, Preston, admitted touching a woman during an incident on January 21 in Preston.

Preston Crown Court

The 26-year-old has now been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ register for the next five years.

READ MORE>>> These are the latest cases and convictions from Preston's courts - Monday, May 27, 2019

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause a woman alarm or distress, relating to two victims on the same day.

The defendant entered his pleas at a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench imposed an electronically tagged curfew for four months between 9pm and 6am.

He was also given a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Potakowski must pay compensation totalling £500 to his victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The court also ordered him to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.