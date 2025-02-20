Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who admitted sending threatening online messages to his mother, some containing “vile” racial and homophobic phrases, has been told he must wait another five weeks to learn his fate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge in Preston adjourned a sentencing hearing for Aaron Pond until February 27 to allow lawyers to clear up issues over exactly what her powers of sentencing are.

The 33-year-old was said in court to have threatened to attack a former friend called Dave and “kick his head in” but there were other separate messages which contained “grotesque” remarks displaying hostility to groups on the grounds of racial and sexual orientation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because it was argued in court that the two sets of messages were separate and covered by different laws – one for online safety and the other public order – Recorder Ayesha Siddiqi postponed sentencing for the matter to be clarified.

Pond, of Lancaster Road, Preston had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to sending a communication threatening death or serious harm.

The threats were made against a former friend but because they were sent to Pond’s own mother, and not even seen by Dave, she was regarded in law as the victim.

The judge was told Pond’s mum had “never supported the prosecution” against her son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston man Aaron Pond has admitted sending threatening measures but his sentencing has been delayed.

Defence barrister Tom Lord said his client accepted sending the messages, however “grotesque” they were but he argued the racial and homophobic references in other messages were not connected to the ones threatening violence.

A threat had been made “to kick his head in” and in another message he said he hoped the man would “die slowly and painfully.”

The prosecution said that after Pond’s mother had received the messages she was concerned the threats would be carried out.

Pond was arrested in October last year and gave a “no comment” interview to police but later he admitted he had sent them to his mother and said his mental health had deteriorated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that the judge’s sentencing powers were greater if it could be proved the threating messages were aggravated by hostility on the grounds of race or sexual orientation.

Defence lawyer Mr Lord argued that the prosecution had given no background information about Dave to suggest that was the case, and that the racist and homophobic messages did not mention him and were therefore totally separate.

Mr Lord said “It is unpalatable, it is grotesque” but he argued that because the court knew nothing about Dave’s background there was a distinction between a threat and a racially aggravated one.

He added that the only threat of harm in all the messages had been made towards Dave and not any particular group of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lord also said that while the messages were “despicable” they were just an expression of an opinion, not threats.

“He (Pond) accepts sending these messages. They are altogether grotesque. But there is a distinction between making comments and sending direct threats.”

Recorder Siddiqi told the lawyers that all the comments were “vile” but she asked: “Is there any message that refers to Dave and the racial group he belongs to in the same message?

“This strikes me as a complex matter to be dealt with. I need to have submissions (from prosecution and defence) on this.”

She told Pond: “I am going to adjourn the hearing because of a tricky legal issue and I would like the two barristers to make arguments for me to consider.”