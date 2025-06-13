A Preston man who raped a woman on her way home from a night out has been jailed.

Chitalu, 32, of Mountbatten Close, Preston was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The court heard how in August 2022 his victim was on a night out in Preston.

At some point in the evening, she was walked to Chitalu’s van, where she was sexually assaulted.

The victim later woke up in Chitalu’s bedroom, where she was raped.

The offences were reported to police and an investigation commenced.

He was found guilty following a trial and was sentenced to 13 years.

Chewe Chitalu, 32, of of Mountbatten Close, Preston, who raped a young woman on her way home from a night out in Preston has been jailed for 13 years. | Preston Police

Chitalu was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said: “My love for life has completely disappeared since the incident and moving on from this terrible thing that has happened to me has proven to be extremely hard and frustrating.

“The way I live my life has changed so much since this happened but I am hopeful the ending of this trial will offer me some sort of closure so I can begin to move on with my life.”

She added that before the incident she led a ‘carefree life, just like any young girl’ and would go out with friends and enjoy her time.

She said: “I felt safe walking down the street and I never thought that I could be a victim of rape.

“However, since it happened, I cannot live normally anymore. I never go out with my friends, because I constantly think that it could happen again, that another man that I don’t know could take advantage of me when I am in a vulnerable state.”

A spokesperson for Preston Police added: “The judge commended the victim for her bravery and strength shown throughout this process, and we can only echo his sentiments.

“The victim didn’t consent. Chitalu took advantage of her vulnerability, and raped and sexually assaulted her for his own gratification.

“He is a despicable man, and we hope that the knowledge that he is behind bars will offer the victim some sense of closure.”

If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, you can make a report to police by calling 101 or online.