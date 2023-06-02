News you can trust since 1886
Preston man wanted over assault allegation has links to Chorley and Wigan

A man from Preston is wanted by police in relation to assault allegations.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 19:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 19:04 BST

Police want to speak to Thomas Aspinall in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 assault.

Aspinall has links to Chorley and Wigan.

Have you seen Thomas Aspinall? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Thomas Aspinall? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Thomas Aspinall? Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a Section 18 assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lancashire Police warned the public not to approach Wilson, but to report any sightings via 999.

For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0077 of June 2.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.