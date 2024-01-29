Preston man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool
A Preston man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool.
Allesandro Astarita, from Preston, is wanted for recall to prison.
The 37-year-old is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.
He has a tattoo of three stars on the left side of his neck.
Astarita has links to Blackpool as well as Preston.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.