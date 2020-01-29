Preston man wanted in connection with 'violent robbery' after man dragged from car in Fulwood

Have your say

A 34-year-old man from Preston is wanted by police in connection with a 'violent robbery' in Fulwood and the theft of a purse from Royal Preston Hospital.

Police want to speak to Carl Lewis after a violent robbery in Fulwood yesterday (Wednesday January 28) where a man was dragged from his car.

He is also wanted in connection with the theft of a purse from Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Have you seen wanted Carl Lewis (pictured), 34, from Preston?

"We are advising people not to approach Lewis but to call the police instead."

Carl Lewis (pictured) has links to the Cottam, Plungington, St Matthews, Callon and Fulwood areas of Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lewis is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of medium build with blue eyes and receding shaved hair.

He has links to the Cottam, Plungington, St Matthews, Callon and Fulwood areas of Preston.

For immediate sightings call 999.

If know you know where he is, call 01772 209729 or email 3009@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online by clicking HERE.