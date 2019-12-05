Preston man wanted in connection with an assault

Have your say

Robert Cross, 31, is wanted in connection with an assault in Preston.



Following enquiries, Lancashire Constabulary would like to speak to Cross after a man broke into a property in Preston.

After forcing entry into the address, the man caused damage before assaulting the female occupant on November 23.

Cross is described as being 6ft 1in tall of slim build. He has short blonde hair, blue eyes and speaks with a North West accent.

He has links to the Avenham and city centre areas.

If you have seen Robert Cross or have any information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting reference 04/204187/19.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.