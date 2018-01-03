Preston man wanted by police regarding domestic assault allegations

Police are looking to speak to a man regarding an allegation of domestic assault which took place towards the end of last year.

The man in question, 30-year-old Jamie Murphy, pictured, is from the Trees Estate & Moor Nook areas of Ribbleton, Preston.

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak with Jamie Murphy, a 30-year old man from the Trees Estate & Moor Nook areas of Preston about an allegation of domestic assault that occurred in November 2017.

"Anyone with information about his potential whereabouts should email 632@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, text 07816 215 583 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Information will be treated in confidence."