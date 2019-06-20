Preston man wanted by police after breaching gang injunction order

Have your say

A 21-year-old man from Preston is wanted by police after breaching a gang injunction order.



On February 14, Preston County Court issued a gang injunction order, preventing Asim Nawaz from engaging in gang-related violence.

Asim Nawaz, 21, from Preston, is wanted by police in relation to breaching the terms of a gang injunction order

Lancashire Police said Nawaz has breached the terms of this order and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Nawaz, from Preston, is an Asian male described as being 5ft 5in tall, of small build, with short black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

He has links to the Ribbleton, St Matthews, Callon, Fishwick and city centre areas.

Sgt Scott Archer said: "We’re making a number of enquiries to trace Nawaz and would ask that anyone who sees him does not approach him but contacts us as soon as possible.

"Nawaz – if you are reading this please attend Preston police station."

If you have any information please call Preston Police on 01772 209940/209729 or 101, quoting log number 1618 of June 6.

What is a gang injunction order?

Gang injunctions are used to prevent a person, usually aged between 14 and 17, from engaging in gang-related violence and rehabilitate gang members.

They aim to prevent serious violence from occurring, break down violent gang culture and engage gang members in positive activities to help them leave the gang.

Introduced in the Policing and Crime Act 2009, gang injunctions allow the police and local authorities to apply to a county court (or the High Court) for an injunction against an individual who has been involved in gang-related violence.

Gang injunctions allow courts to place a range of prohibitions and requirements on the behaviour and activities of a person involved in gang-related violence.

These conditions could include prohibiting someone from being in a particular place or requiring them to participate in rehabilitative activities.