Preston man wanted back behind bars after serving 5 years for robbery

Paul Crewe, 32, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching conditions imposed on him following his release from a five-year jail term for robbery.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build, blue eyes, short dark brown hair and a beard.

Lancashire Police say his last known address was Skeffington Road in Preston and he is known to frequent the town centre and Ribbleton areas of the city.

The force is asking anyone who spots Crewe not to approach him, but to report his whereabouts immediately.

Any sightings and information can be reported to [email protected] or [email protected]