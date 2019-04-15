Preston man wanted after racist outburst in Preston supermarket

A man is wanted by police in Preston after a racist outburst in a Fulwood supermarket.



Lancashire Police want to speak to a man (pictured) who allegedly subjected a member of staff to a racist tirade at the Booths supermarket in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood.

Police in Preston wish to speak to this man after a shopper was racially abused in Booths supermarket on Monday, March 18 in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood.

Officers are investigating after a report was made of racially aggravated public disorder at the supermarket on Monday, March 18.

A police spokesman said: "Do you recognise this male?



"Police in Preston wish to speak to the pictured male in relation to a report of racially aggravated public disorder that occurred on Monday, March 18 at Booths on Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood."



If you have any information please contact Preston Police on 101 quoting log LC-20190318-0585.