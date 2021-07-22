Preston man threatened woman with knife after pinning her to floor during terrifying Battersea rampage

Ibrahim Ajbeer, from Preston, grabbed a knife after bursting into a shop in Battersea Park Road before threatening staff at around 9.45pm on October 11, 2020,

Staff managed to chase the 30-year-old out of the store, but Ajbeer proceeded to find another nearby supermarket, where he brandished his knife as he stole a bottle of vodka.

As he left the second store, he chased a woman passing by, pulled clothing off of her and held a knife over her as she lay on the ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibrahim Ajbeer. (Credit: Metropolitan Police)

Again, he was chased away by members of the public.

Ajbeer carried on to Falcon Road, where he used the knife to shatter a car window, before threatening two women outside a pub in Falcon Road, pinning one to the floor.

He then tried to stab a woman, while threatening another, when several more members of the public intervened and detained him before police arrived to arrest him.

DC Emily Dawson, Investigating Officer at the Metropolitan Police, said: "This was a string of violent, unprovoked attacks in which Ajbeer inflicted fear and intimidation on those in the local community."

"He went out on the streets looking to cause harm to the public and I thank the members of the public who intervened and restrained Ajbeer.

"The consequences of his actions could have been far worse and it took extreme bravery to confront him. Ajbeer will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison."

He was sentenced to six years and ten months behind bars at Kingston Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to six counts of making threats with a bladed article in a public place, criminal damage, burglary and theft.