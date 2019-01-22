Preston man suffers serious head injury after random attack in New Hall Lane

Have your say

A 37-year-old man from Preston has suffered a serious head injury after being attacked in New Hall Lane.



The man had been walking home along New Hall Lane at 12.45am on Saturday, January 19, after an evening with friends.

As he reached the junction with Heaton Place, close to the United Carpets and Beds store, he was stopped by a silver/grey hatchback.

As the car pulled up alongside him, two men got out of the car and assaulted him.

The motive behind the random act of violence is unknown.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

DS Peter MacDonald from Preston CID said: “We are still looking into the motive for the attack, which has left a man with a nasty head injury, and need to speak to any witnesses.

“We know that there were a number of people about close to where it happened.

"If you have any information that could help, please make contact as you could know or have seen something that is important to our investigation.”

You can call police on 01772 209964 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 0078 of January 19.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.