Preston man sent vile messages to a mum threatening to 'break every bone in her body'

A mum has told of her fear after being subjected to harassment and threats.

Luke Sarkari, of Jutland Street, Preston, bombarded his victim with messages through various social media sites, and phone calls, telling her: “I’m going to break every bone in your body”.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard his behaviour continued after the police gave the 28-year-old a warning about his behaviour, and even after he was spoken to by officers in July.

He continued to send her messages calling her a “grass” and a “snitch”.

Sarkari pleaded guilty to harassment causing a women to fear violence would be used against her.

Prosecuting, Beth Pilling said: “The complainant indicates they were together for two years. They separated some time ago just before their daughter was born.

“Their relationship wasn’t great and she refers to a restraining order being put in place which ran out in 2015.

“On June 24 she received a message on Whats App and a missed call at 6.41pm.”

The court heard he demanded to see his daughter and threatened to break every bone in her and her then partner’s body.

After their exchange she blocked him and called the police.

She received further messages on Messenger, with one saying: “I’m going to drop you when I see you.”

The victim then blocked him on all social media, and on July 3 Lancashire Police gave Sarakri a warning to stay away.

But on July 7, she went on her old Instagram account to retrieve some old photos.

She found the defendant had sent messages to her on July 8 after she had accidentally accepted a request from him.

He wrote: “What the f***are you playing at?”

As his behaviour continued, he wrote: “Can’t wait to see your beautiful face" before going on to insult her about contacting the police.

In a victim impact statement the mum said: “I’m worried about Luke and what he will do.

“I do believe he’ll break every bone in my body.

“He frightens me and I’m scared of him.

“I don’t want any contact.”

After retiring to deliberate his sentence, the bench adjourned the case for three weeks to allow a pre sentence report to be written.

He was warned his case could be committed to the Crown Court for sentence.

