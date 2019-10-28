Preston man says he was carrying a stone slab for 'protection'

A man who was found with a piece of a stone slab in a Preston street has ended up before the courts.

Stephen Norrie, of Avenham Terrace, Avenham, Preston, was arrested after he and another man were seen walking out of Percy Street in the city centre - each holding a piece of the grey slab in their hands.

The men were seen on Percy Street, Preston

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty before Preston Magistrates’ Court to possessing an offensive weapon, but told the authorities it was for his protection.



Prosecuting, Neil White told the court on October 2, police officers on patrol in the city centre heard noises coming from back of the street, close to Preston Bus Station.



He said: “They saw the defendant and a friend coming out, each with a piece of brick in their hands.



“When challenged, they both indicated the intention was to use them, or have them with them, in case anything occurred with another male.



“There seems to have been an earlier incident.”



District Judge Margaret McCormack said: “Normally this offence is very serious, but I’ve heard the circumstances of this. It is very unusual.”

She imposed a community order with a six week curfew.



The Crown Prosecution Service says the offence of carrying weapons is serious as it encourages violence and can cause serious injury and death.