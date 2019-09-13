Preston man's gun hoax at mum's home caused 'police resources to be deployed'

A man made a ‘revenge’ hoax call to police reporting a man with a handgun had entered his mother’s home - all because she would not lend him money.

Kieron Hampson’s bizarre actions led to the deployment of various police resources, after he told operators an armed person was in their home at Parker Street, Preston.

The 29-year-old, of Oxford Street, Preston, pleaded guilty to causing wasteful employment of police on April 26 this year.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he made the call to Lancashire Police at 10.22pm - after he had fallen out with his mother earlier in the evening.

Hampson, who is already subject to a suspended sentence for threatening someone with a bladed article, was intoxicated at the time.

As several police resources were being deployed to the address, Hampson then texted his mother saying “armed police” were going to enter her home.

The concerned mum contacted police herself, and at this point it became clear it was a hoax.

The court was told there are no sentencing guidelines for the offence of causing wasteful employment of police time.

The bench granted him a two year conditional discharge.

Magistrates also ordered Hampson to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.