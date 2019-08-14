Preston man rescued from sinking van in River Ribble

Have your say

A man from Preston has been rescued from a sinking van after it was spotted entering the River Ribble in Walton-le-Dale.

Emergency services found the white Ford Transit van half-submerged in the river near London Road bridge, at 5.45am yesterday morning (August 13).

A local fisherman relaxes near the half-submerged Ford Transit in the River Ribble near London Road, Walton-le-Dale

The incident prompted a multi-agency response, with police, fire crews and the ambulance service mobilised within minutes.

Arriving at the scene, police officers found a man in the water near the sinking van.

He was pulled from the river and placed into the care of waiting paramedics.

Fire crews from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended and launched a rescue boat to search the van and river for other potential casualties.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for 40 minutes before he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said: "We were called to the scene at 5.52am after receiving reports of a van in the River Ribble near London Road.

"Crews arrived to find a man being treated by paramedics on the riverbank.

"Initial concerns were that another person might be trapped in the van.

"Crews from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge launched a rescue boat and checked the vehicle and surrounding water, but no other casualties were found."

The white Ford Transit van was found in the River Ribble near London Road bridge, Walton-le-Dale on Tuesday morning (August 13)

Firefighters searched the water for an hour before it was established that the driver had been alone in the vehicle and rescue efforts were concluded.

Police said no arrests were made.

North West Ambulance Service said the driver was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.

A NWAS spokesman said: "We were called at 5.50am to reports of a van in the water near London Road, Preston.

"A land ambulance and a rapid response unit attended and remained at the scene for 40 minutes before taking a man to Royal Preston Hospital."