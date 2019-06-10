Preston man released pending further inquiries after a Brookfield woman died from a dog bite

Have your say

Preston Police have released a man who had been arrested after a Brookfield woman died from a dog bite.



Officers say that inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding a dog bite incident in Preston.

Police have released a man pending further enquiries.

Sharon Jennings, 55 from Preston, died in hospital several days after the incident.

Sharon was walking her own dog on the old railway lines in Brookfield between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday, May 31, when her pet and another dog started to fight.

She intervened and was bitten on the hand and neck.

Sharon was found ill at her home address on Monday, June 3, and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

She died in hospital on Friday evening, June 7.

A 49 year old man from Preston was arrested on Sunday, June 9, on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

He was later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A dog remains seized while police inquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 1134 of 5 June.