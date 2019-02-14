Preston man Peter Quirk accused of manslaughter of neighbour

A man has appeared in court accused of killing his neighbour.

Peter Quirk, 61, of Toulmin Court, off West Cliff, Preston, is accused of the manslaughter of Douglas Laurie on July 14.

Police

It is understood the allegation centres around a fall out over a cash bet.

Quirk is alleged to have pushed Mr Laurie, who fell and banged his head.

Lancashire Police have been investigating the incident over the last few months, leading to a charge this week.

Quirk was granted bail to an address in Morecambe, with conditions not to contact a named list of people or enter the Black-a-moor Pub in Preston

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court, where he is next expected to appear for a plea hearing on March 19.

No plea was entered.

(proceeding)