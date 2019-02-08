Preston man missing for a week found 'safe and well' near Lake District

Have your say

A man from Preston who had been missing for a week has been found safe and well.

27-year-old Marcus Smith was last seen in Preston last Friday wearing camouflage trousers and a camouflage jacket.

Marcus Smith

PC Oliver Bayliff, who was investigating his disappearance, said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for Marcus’ welfare.

"If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, please don’t approach him but contact police instead."

The appeal was shared all over social media by concerned members of the public.

This afternoon a police spokesman provided an update on the appeal, saying Marcus had been found safe and well.

They said: Further to our earlier missing person appeal, Marcus Smith was found safe and well in the Penrith area of Cumbria today.

"Thanks to those people who shared our earlier appeal."