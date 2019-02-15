Preston man Matthew Powis was Pava sprayed by police after turning aggressive while looking for his lost dog

A dad's violent threats to fight with police officers were a result of a "misunderstanding", a court has been told.

Matthew Powis, 30, of East View, Deepdale, Preston, was "foaming at the mouth" during the incident on Wrest PArk Avenue,. Larches, on January 25, and had to be subdued with Pava spray, Preston Magistrates' Court was told.

Magistrates' Court

Polcie had attended reports of a domestic argument between a man and woman in the street, in which a child was present - but defence lawyers say the couple were actually looking for their dog which had got loose, and were not arguing.

However, when a polcie officer approached them, Powis became aggressive.

Prosecuting, Tracy Yates said: " Police were called to West Park Avenue in relation to an ongoing incident.

"It took place in the middle of the road in daylight. The officer saw the defendant and unknown female, with a young female upset at the side of the road.

"The defendant walked straight over to him and said: 'I am going to fight you'.

"The officer said: 'No you're not, I just want to know what's been going on.'

" He is described as foaming, frothing at the mouth, his face was red and his fists were clenched."

"When the officer called for backup Powis asked: "Why are you asking for more people. I'll fight all of you. I don't give a f***.

"The officer said his demeanour was gradually getting worse and he seemed to be on the edge of fighting."

Other officers deployed Pava spray when Powis, who has 25 convictions for 46 offences on his record, turned towards the first officer.

Defending, Michael Leach said: " It started as a result of a misunderstanding.

"His partner lives on West Park Avenue. She has their dog.

"The dog had got out and they were chasing the dog round vehicles, the two of them together. That may have given the impression some sort of domestic incident was taking place.

"The partner is quite clear there was nothing of a domestic nature."

Powis pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour

His sentencing was committed to Preston Crown Court because he is in breach of a suspended sentence.

He is expected to appear on March 18.

READ MORE: Revenge seeking pub goer threatens woman with knife in Chorley

