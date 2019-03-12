Preston man Karl Bruney jailed over bungled 60mph city car chase that ends in him mounting a pavement and stalling

A wanted man whose premature demise was mistakenly reported on social media has been jailed for 27 months.

Karl Bruney, 29, was arrested by police in Moor Nook - on the same day the body of Ribbleton mum Rosie Darbyshire was found.

Rumours had initially swept the estate the victim was Bruney himself after it was mistakenly reported the body was of a man.

Bruney, who was on a suspended sentence, was wanted for driving offences after he failed to attend court for them in January.

Preston Crown Court heard on December 18 at 1pm police spotted a silver Seat Alhambra, which had been stolen from a parcel delivery driver on Grizedale Crescent, Ribbleton, four days earlier.

They approached the car at the junction on Arnhem Road, Callon, but it spun out of the junction onto New Hall Lane. The police pursuit reached 60mph in 20 zones, and other cars were overtaken on blind bends.

As the chase continued on Whitmore Drive, one of the wheels had sparks coming from it.

Bungling Bruney mounted the pavement but stalled the car and was swiftly arrested.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and handling stolen goods and was disqualified for five years, with an extended retest.

He was also found guilty of attempted theft after three men drove up to a trailer containing 1000 Welsh slates worth £4,000 on Preston Road, Grimsargh, at 5pm on September 6.

They were in a Citroen Berlingo previously stolen from outside a house on Lytham Road, Warton, on August 28.

But the trailer’s locking pin was not hooked on properly, and they drove away without the loot.

