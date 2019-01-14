Preston man jailed for two years after Plungington meat cleaver robbery

Have your say

A Preston man has been sentenced to two years in prison after wielding a meat cleaver and robbing a woman in Plungington.

Jamie Killeen, of Ripon Street, Preston, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (January 8).

Jamie Killeen, 28, of Ripon Street, Preston, was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 28-year-old plead guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon after a series of violent incidents near his home in Plungington.

The court heard how Killeen had stalked a 26-year-old woman after she withdrew money from a cash machine at 3.15am on November 25 last year.

The woman had visited the Price Check store on Plungington Road and when she left the store, Killeen had been waiting for her.

He pursued her as she walked along Ripon Street before he ambushed her from behind.

The meat cleaver used by Killeen in a robbery in Plungington Road.

Killeen grabbed her arm and demanded money from his victim, at which point she handed over her mobile phone.

Killeen snatched the phone and fled the scene.

But it had not been Killeen's first offence that night.

When officers reviewed CCTV relating to the incident, they realised Killeen had been involved in another violent incident minutes earlier.

Just 10 minutes before he robbed the woman, he had confronted a man in Plungington Road.

CCTV footage caught Killeen wielding a meat cleaver and threatening the man.

Cameras captured Killeen disposing of the meat cleaver by throwing it down the side of the Price Check shop.

He was seen four times on CCTV returning to the scene to find it, but was unable to locate amid scattered leaves.

The weapon was later found by police officers investigating the robbery.

DC Richard Shires, of Preston Police, said: “I cannot stress how frightened the victim must have been after being grabbed and robbed by Killeen while walking home in the dark.

"We quickly realised after conducting enquiries in the area that Killeen had been involved with another incident just ten minutes earlier, so we are pleased the court has seen fit to hand him a custodial sentence.

"We hope he now uses his time behind bars to reflect on the consequences of his actions.”