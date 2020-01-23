Preston man jailed for nearly three years for burglary wanted by police

A 24-year-old Preston man jailed for burglary is wanted on prison recall for breaching his release licence terms.
Cameron Parkinson, 24, of Lockside Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, had been jailed in February 2018 for two years and 11 months for burglary.
He had been released on licence in May 2019.
Parkinson is wanted in connection with a burglary in July, breaching his release licence terms.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said "Parkinson is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and short, dark-brown hair."
"The 24-year-old has links to the Cottam, Plungington, St Matthews, Ashton-on-Ribble and city centre areas."
Police believe Parkinson is still in the Preston area.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk