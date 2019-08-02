Preston man jailed for 3 years after forensics link him to burglary in Blackpool Road

Have your say

A 46-year-old Preston man has been jailed for nearly 3 years for burgling a home in Blackpool Road.



Shane Jones, of Butler Street, Preston, was found guilty of burglary and sentenced to two years and 10 months at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (July 31).

Following an investigation led by Lancashire Police's burglary team, officers found forensic evidence linking Jones to a break-in at a home in Blackpool Road in May.

Police said Jones had used a brick to smash a window, where he gained entry and ransacked the home.

The victim returned home later that day to discover that hundreds of pounds worth of valuables had been taken.

Investigating officers found a spot of blood near the broken window and were able to use forensics to identify a match in their database.

Shane Jones was arrested and following further investigation, he was charged with burglary offences.

A police spokesman said: "This is a good sentence that will prevent Jones from committing any further crime."