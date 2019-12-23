Preston man in serious condition after being stabbed FOUR times in the back near New Hall Lane, two men arrested

Have your say

A Preston man is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack near New Hall Lane.

The 29-year-old, from Preston, was attacked from behind in Great Townley Street, off Fishwick Parade, at around 9.10pm last night (December 22).

Police said the man has suffered four stab wounds to his back and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

He remains in a serious condition at Royal Preston Hospital.

Two men have been arrested, both from Preston.

Police said the victim and his assailants are known to each other and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.

Pic: Google

A man aged 35 has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and perverting the course of justice, while a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and affray.

Both remain in police custody this morning (December 23).

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 9.10pm last night (Sunday) to reports of a serious assault on Great Townley Street in Preston.

"We attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, with four stab wounds to his back.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Two people have since been arrested.

"A man aged 35 and from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and perverting the course of justice, while a 29-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and affray. Both remain in police custody.

"We would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this was an isolated incident and that all parties involved are known to each other."

Police closed a stretch of neighbouring New Hall Lane until around 3am whilst an investigation took place.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1406 of December 22.