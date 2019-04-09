Preston man hunted after burglary in Ribbleton

Have your say

Police have launched a manhunt after an aggravated burglary in Ribbleton.

Frankie Dwyer, 29, of Acregate Lane, Preston, is wanted following a theft on March 26.

Around 1am three men approached a property in Derby Square. The group, carrying knives and crowbars, broke inside the address stealing a purse containing cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

A 40-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released under investigation.

Following enquiries, officers want to trace Dwyer in connection with the offence.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short, light-brown hair, brown eyes and a light brown moustache. He has links to the Ribbleton and city centre areas of Preston.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: “Dywer is wanted by officers in connection with a serious offence.

“We would urge anyone who knows where he is not to approach him, but instead contact police providing a description of his clothing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or (01772) 209729 quoting log 0059 of March 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/utaQx.