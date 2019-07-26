Preston man Gavin Edghill is banned from carrying marker pens and spray paint over racist graffiti

A man who daubed racist graffiti on a mosque has been banned from carrying marker pens or spray paint in Preston for the next two years.

Gavin Edghill is also prohibited from entering an area of Fulwood set out by a map - other than to walk to his own home or his mother’s home.

Gavin Edghill, right, the graffiti, centre and his mother Diana, left

A two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was imposed on Edghill by Preston Magistrates’ Court following a string of incidents in his neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Mum of man responsible for Preston mosque graffiti says her son is 'not racist just a very poorly man'



The 47-year-old, of Lower Bank Road, Fulwood, Preston, was arrested after graffiti making reference to ‘Allah’ was discovered by worshippers at the Masjid-e-Salaam in April.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Further graffiti was found on stone pillars making a racist play on the term ‘knickerbocker glory’.

While the graffiti was being investigated, a police officer found the word ‘Satan’ scrawled next to the front door of a house in the same area.

Then a racist sentence referring to Amir Khan being ‘knocked out’ was daubed on an NHS sign on Watling Street Road.

Edghill also damaged windscreen wipers on several neighbours’ vehicles on Lower Bank Road.

Some of the incidents were captured on CCTV - and showed him wearing a head torch.

The defendant’s mother, Diana Edghill, previously spoke of her concerns for her son, who has mental health problems.

The court order says he must not loiter along the routes set out.

He was previously sentenced for the same offences, with magistrates imposing a mental health treatment as part of a 12 month community order, and banning him from going within 50m of Masjid-e-Salaam for three months.

A CBO focuses on offenders, who engage in criminal activity as well as anti-social behaviour.

It can only be issued in conjunction with a sentence that is already imposed or if the individual has a conditional discharge.

The order can prohibit specified acts or require the offender to participate in specified acts e.g. attendance at a course.