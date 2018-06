A 23-year-old man from Preston is to appear in court after he was alleged to have ridden a dirt bike around Deepdale and Moor Nook while disqualified and without insurance.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of a police style baton in the incident on June 4, 2018.

Ashley Miller-Hardman of Manor House Lane, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on July 5.